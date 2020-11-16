Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BNKXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Bankia stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

