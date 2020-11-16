Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.08 and a 200-day moving average of €22.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

