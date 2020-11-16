Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

MOR opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.92.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

