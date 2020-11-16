Barclays Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

