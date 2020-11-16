Barclays Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

