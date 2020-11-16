Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

BYL stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Royer acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

