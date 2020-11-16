Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

