Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €166.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.10 ($175.41).

ETR:BC8 opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €159.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Bechtle AG has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1-year high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

