BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $7,005,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,456,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $729,042.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $66,560,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,102 shares of company stock worth $77,102,148. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 87.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $278.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.