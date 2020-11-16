Benchmark Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.45.

WEED opened at C$32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.99. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

