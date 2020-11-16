Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

