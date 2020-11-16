Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
NASDAQ BSY opened at $33.10 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
