Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BSY opened at $33.10 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.