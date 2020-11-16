Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLI opened at $95.00 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.