Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Berkeley Lights traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

BLI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $39,994,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $27,819,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $26,640,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

About Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

