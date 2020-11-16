Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.29 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Thursday. Biffa plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $678.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

