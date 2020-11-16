BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of BIGC opened at $66.79 on Monday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

