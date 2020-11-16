Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.35 on Monday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

