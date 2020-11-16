Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.94. 4,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $97.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,376,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.