Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIRDF. CIBC assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Bird Construction stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

