BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,460,647 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.50% of Sysco worth $2,059,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 188.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.