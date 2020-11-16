BlackRock Inc. Acquires 458,222 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.35% of Masimo worth $1,864,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Masimo by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $245.54 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.