BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,738,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $12,652,118 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $258.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

