BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,058 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,954,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $164.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

