BlackRock Inc. Has $1.72 Billion Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,266,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $1,718,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.