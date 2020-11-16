BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.91% of Ford Motor worth $1,832,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

