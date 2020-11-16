BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,666,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, 140166 dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $260.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $245.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

