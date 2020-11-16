BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 818,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.18% of V.F. worth $1,691,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $13,570,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in V.F. by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

