BlackRock Inc. Purchases 274,907 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,146,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.