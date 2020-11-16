BlackRock Inc. Purchases 947,833 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.56% of Aptiv worth $1,871,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.