BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,735 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,364,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.08% of Edison International worth $1,747,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $43,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

