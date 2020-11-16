BlackRock Inc. Sells 215,691 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,595,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $1,849,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.