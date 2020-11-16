BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,009 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.39% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,706,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,181.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

