BlackRock Inc. Sells 432,381 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.09% of Veeva Systems worth $2,158,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 91.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 649.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock opened at $264.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

