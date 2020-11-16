Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/28/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

10/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

