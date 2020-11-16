Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

