Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

NYSE BVH opened at $11.43 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.