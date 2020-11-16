BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$249.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$235.09.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) alerts:

Shares of BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$201.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.