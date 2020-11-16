BMO Capital Markets Boosts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.