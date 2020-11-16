Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.