Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.68. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 39,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Borr Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.