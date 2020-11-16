Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.68. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 39,699 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 89.94%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

