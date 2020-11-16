Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $19.75 on Monday. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

