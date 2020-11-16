Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 553.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

