Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 1,070.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.