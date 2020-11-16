Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.68. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $254,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

