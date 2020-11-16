Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.68. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $254,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.