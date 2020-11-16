Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$235.09.

BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

