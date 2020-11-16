Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $239.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $233.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.43.

BYDGF stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

