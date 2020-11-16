Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $249.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $247.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYDGF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.43.

BYDGF stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

