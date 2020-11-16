Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.77. Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

