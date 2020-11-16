Brokerages Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NASDAQ:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

ISR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.